Donald Trump to seek Shakil Afridi’s release

Washington: US President Donald Trump, during his meeting next week with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, would seek the release of jailed Pakistani doctor Shakil Afridi who helped the CIA track down Osama bin Laden, a senior administration official said Friday.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet at the White House on Monday. "This is an extremely important issue to the President and the American people.

I think Pakistan could demonstrate its leadership role in the region and among the international community by freeing Dr. Afridi who remains unjustly imprisoned in Pakistan," a senior administration official told reporters Friday.

Before being elected as the president of the United States Trump had said during his campaign that he will get Afridi freed within two minutes from Pakistan.

Afridi helped the CIA track down al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden in 2011. He was later arrested and is currently serving a jail-term in Pakistan. In an interview to Voice of America, the lawyer and family of Dr Afridi, expressed hope that Trump and Khan would discuss his release.

By Lalit K Jha