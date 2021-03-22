Donald Trump to make social media comeback? Former US President may launch his own platform soon

The Twitterverse has been a relatively quieter space without the input of former President Donald Trump. A prolific social media user, the politician had found himself banned from nearly all major social media platforms in the wake of the US Capitol riots. Now, the well known businessman turned politician may soon be back online with his very own platform.

In January, Even as some mourned and others rejoiced, Trump had appeared to make fresh attempts to convey his message using alterative Twitter handles, including one of his campaign accounts. Twitter however was having none of it, and these too were soon suspended. Since then, for more than two months, the former President has remained a quiet presence online, with nary a remark about the Biden administration.

Former Trump advisor Jason Miller told Fox News that Trump was slated make a social media comeback on "his own platform" in the next two or three months. According to Miller, the former President's platform would "completely redefine the game" and rake in "tens of millions" of users. "This new platform is going to be big," he added.



He did not provide any further details of the supposed platform, but added that "everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does", the BBC reported. Miller further said that Trump has had "high-powered meetings" with various teams regarding the venture at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.



There has however been no official comment from Trump representatives on the claims.

