Donald Trump speaks with UK PM Johnson, wishes him speedy recovery

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday spoke with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the British leader tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus and wished him speedy recovery.

Johnson in a video message on Friday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing "mild symptoms", becoming the first world leader to announce the infection.

In the message posted on Twitter, the 55-year-old Johnson said he will continue to lead the UK government's response to the deadly virus, which has claimed 578 lives in the country.

"Today, @realDonaldTrump spoke with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson of the United Kingdom. The President thanked the Prime Minister for his close friendship and wished him a speedy recovery," Judd Deere, Special Assistant to Trump and White House Deputy Press Secretary, tweeted.