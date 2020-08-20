Donald Trump says he was elected as president as Barack Obama failed to do a good job

Washington: US President Donald Trump has asserted that he jumped into politics and was elected as the president of the country because his predecessor, Barack Obama, did not do a good job.

"I enjoyed my previous life very much. But they (Obama and Joe Biden) did such a bad job that I stand before you as president," he told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. "President Obama did not do a good job. And the reason I'm here is because of President Obama and Joe Biden, because if they did a good job I wouldn't be here. And probably, if they did a good job, I wouldn't have even run," Trump said.

Biden, who served as the vice president of the country during the eight years of the Obama administration, is now the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. He would challenge Trump in the November presidential elections. The US president was responding to a question on Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday.