Donald Trump returns to White House after reports of his defeat

After Biden's win was projected by the major TV networks, Biden issued a brief statement in which he said he was "honoured and humbled" and he called for unity to move the country forward.

"With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal," he said. "We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together."

But, moments after Democratic candidate Joe Biden was projected to be the winner of the US presidential elections, President Donald Trump stated that the election was "far from over", and promised legal challenges by his re-election campaign.

Trump issued a statement where he claimed that networks were helping the Democrat "falsely" pose as the winner and promised to fight the results in court. "The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor," Trump said in a statement released by his campaign.