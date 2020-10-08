Donald Trump returns to Oval Office breaking COVID-19 isolation rules

Washington DC [USA]: US President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday, breaking isolation rules despite his infection with the coronavirus, reported CNN.

The White House said he was briefed on a looming hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and stimulus talks, though Trump himself scrapped talks on additional aid a day earlier.

According to CNN, unsatisfied with the temporary office space erected for him in the White House residence, where he was isolated after returning from three days in the hospital, Trump had been itching to return to the Oval Office since Tuesday.