Donald Trump Promises 'Food for All' at Miami Cuban Restaurant but Leaves Without Paying the Bill

During a surprise visit to a Cuban restaurant in Miami following his arraignment, former United States President Donald Trump promised "food for all" to the attendees. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Trump left early without paying the bill, according to a report in the Independent. Although his spokesperson clarified that the guests chose to leave without placing orders, the incident raised eyebrows and sparked discussions.

Trump's Brief Visit and Unpaid Bill

Former President Donald Trump made an impromptu stop at the Miami restaurant, where he received prayers and birthday wishes, and provided lunch for his staff members. However, an anonymous source alleged that Trump left before settling the bill. The outlet reported that Trump stayed at the restaurant for only a few minutes after making the promise of food for all, leaving no time for people to order or for him to pay.

Spokesperson's Explanation

A spokesperson for the former President countered the claim, stating that when Trump left, the restaurant attendees also departed without placing any orders. The spokesperson clarified that Trump had offered to buy food for the attendees, but they chose to follow him outside instead. The takeaway meals were reportedly paid for by members of Trump's campaign advance team, ensuring there were no unpaid tabs. The spokesperson expressed Trump's appreciation for the warm welcome and expressed his desire to return to the restaurant soon.

Twitter Confirmation and Birthday Indictment

Jason Miller, Senior Advisor to Trump, took to Twitter to confirm that the campaign team had indeed received their food as takeout from the restaurant. On the eve of his 77th birthday, Trump appeared before a magistrate judge to face 37 counts under seven charges brought by a special counsel probe. He dismissed the prosecution as politically motivated in a speech to supporters, framing the indictment as an attempt to interfere in the 2024 election.

Ongoing Legal Scrutiny

The former President faces an indictment or ongoing scrutiny in four criminal probes across Washington, Florida, Georgia, and New York. This could potentially lead to multiple trials as Trump campaigns for a return to the White House in the next presidential election.

