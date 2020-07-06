Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tests positive for COVID-19

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Trump had called the novel coronavirus "well under control" in America and that opined that "there's a very good chance that you're not gonna die". From there, he had over the months reiterated that the country was completely prepared for the virus, even opining once that it would simply "disappear" one day.
It has not.
Since these initial days, things have progressed at a brisk pace. America now ranks as the worst affected country in the world, having recorded more than 2.89 million cases. Incidentally his son Eric had made a similar claim in May, stating that the virus was being "milked" for all it's worth, and would "magically, all of a sudden, go away and disappear" after November 3 when the polls happened.
While the President has tested negative twice, after staffers who were associated with the White House contacted the virus, it has now moved closer to home.
On Saturday, July 4, reports suggested that Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for the virus. She is asymptomatic while the the President's oldest son has reportedly tested negative for the virus. She has not been in proximity to the President recently.
As per reports, while Guilfoyle had accompanied Trump Jr for a speech in South Dakota, she did not attend the event, owing to her test results. The former Fox News employee is a senior fundraiser the President's re-election campaign.
