Donald Trump Health Update: US President moved to military hospital for treatment

TheA day after testing positive for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to state that he was being moved to a military hospital for treatment. Trump who has reportedly been experiencing mild symptoms had announced he and First Lady Melania would be quarantining, even as reports indicated that his work would continue in spite of the limitations that would entail.
"I'm going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out. The First Lady is doing very well," he added.
Hours before Trump and his wife Melania said they had caught the virus, top aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for COVID-19. She had travelled on multiple occasions with the President this week - from a rally in Minnesota to the Presidential Debate on Tuesday. But Hicks is not the only person with links to the White House who has tested positive recently.
Former White House Counsellor, Kellyanne Conway took to Twitter on Saturday morning stating that she had tested positive for the virus and was facing mild symptoms. She had incidentally attended the recent ceremony where Trump nominated Judge Amy Barrett to the US Supreme Court.