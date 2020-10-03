Donald Trump Health Update: US President moved to military hospital for treatment

TheA day after testing positive for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to state that he was being moved to a military hospital for treatment. Trump who has reportedly been experiencing mild symptoms had announced he and First Lady Melania would be quarantining, even as reports indicated that his work would continue in spite of the limitations that would entail.

"I'm going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out. The First Lady is doing very well," he added.