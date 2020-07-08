Donald Trump forgets coronavirus, wants schools to open

President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched an all-out effort to reopen schools this fall, arguing that some are keeping schools closed not because of the coronavirus pandemic, but for political reasons against the will

of families.

"We want to reopen the schools. Everybody wants it. The moms want it, the dads want it, the kids want it. It's time to do it," Trump said at a White House event. "We're very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools." Trump did not immediately explain how he would pressure governors, but he repeated an earlier claim that Democrats want to keep schools closed for political reasons and not health reasons.

He made the same claim on Monday on Twitter, saying, "They think it will help them in November. Wrong, the people get it!" At a White House roundtable hosted by Trump, speaker after speaker addressed the need to get students back in the classroom, both for academic and mental health reasons.

They minimised the risk of the spread of COVID-19 among children but acknowledged that it was important to protect the vulnerable.

In making its case, the Trump administration has argued that keeping students at home carries greater risks than any tied to the coronavirus. Health officials say students need to be in schools this fall to continue their educational development and to access meal programs and services for mental and behavioral health.

"Children's mental health and social development must be as much of a priority as physical health," first lady Melania Trump said at the roundtable.

Meanwhile, Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal money if schools don't reopen in the fall, and he lashed out at federal health officials over school reopening guidelines that he says are impractical and expensive.

Taking to Twitter to voice his frustration, Trump argued that countries including Germany, Denmark and Norway have reopened schools "with no problems." He also repeated his claim that Democrats want to keep schools closed for political reasons, not because of any risks associated with the coronavirus.

"The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election," Trump said, "but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!" He did not immediately say what funding he would cut off or under what authority he had to make the move.