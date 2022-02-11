Donald Trump clogged White House toilet with paper, New Book Reveals 'another fake story'

Donald Trump’s habit of tearing up official documents seems to never go off minds of the public.

In the new book Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, White House staff periodically found Trump’s toilet clogged with wads of paper. The staff were with the hint that it could be Trump who tore the paper and flushed it there, Haberman wrote in her copy.

Reacting to this, Jennifer Jacobs from Bloomberg added that Trump denied the mentioned, but staff did find Trump’s toilet clogged with paper and believed it was Trump who did it.

However, Trump on Thursday denied the case in the White House toilet, and said in a statement that Haberman’s story is “categorically untrue and simply made up,” and that the idea that he clogged his toilet is part of a Democratic scheme to distract from “how horribly our Country is doing under the Biden Administration.”

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:43 AM IST