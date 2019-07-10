Donald Trump can't block people on Twitter: US court

<p><strong>New York:</strong> US President Donald Trump cannot block his Twitter users since it violates the country's Constitution, a federal appellate court ruled on Tuesday.</p><p>A three-member panel of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals made the unanimous decision and also upheld a lower court's ruling that had stated that the US President cannot legally block people on Twitter.</p><p>The judges wrote "that the First Amendment does not permit a public official who utilises a social media account for all manner of official purposes to exclude persons from an otherwise-open online dialogue because they expressed views with which the official disagrees," The Hill reported.</p><p>The judges stated that Trump's Twitter account shows "all the trappings of an official, state-run account," while observing that the administration has termed his tweets as "official statements".</p>.Twitter bans religion-based dehumanizing posts.<p>Trump regularly uses Twitter to make announcements ranging from bureaucratic appointments to his administration's policies. He also uses the platform to launch attacks on his critics and foreign leaders.</p><p>The case was initiated by Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute who filed a lawsuit on behalf of seven Twitter users who were blocked by Trump on the microblogging site.</p><p>"We conclude that the evidence of the official nature of the Account is overwhelming. We also conclude that once the President has chosen a platform and opened up its interactive space to millions of users and participants, he may not selectively exclude those whose views he disagrees with," the judges said in the opinion.</p><p>The American Constitution does not allow other Twitter users to block each other, which is a violation of the First Amendment, the judges further observed. </p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>