Donald Trump-Boris Johnson relationship to be sensational: US diplomat

London: US President Donald Trump relationship with new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going to be "sensational" as the two have a lot in common in their leadership style and desire to "get things done", US ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson said on Friday. "I think they do have a lot (in common). Both these leaders have their own style, but they have similarities and I think they have clear vision of what they want to accomplish," the ambassador told the BBC.

Trump had welcomed Boris Johnson's rise to power earlier this week, saying he would do a "great job" and even described him as "Britain Trump". "We have a really good man who's going to be the Prime Minister of the UK now," the US President had said. "He's tough and he's smart. They're saying 'Britain Trump'. They call him 'Britain Trump' and people are saying that's a good thing."