Donald Trump announces Bahrain-Israel 'peace deal' - what we know so far

on Friday, US President Donald Trump announced the Bahrain-Israel 'peace deal'. This peace agreement between the two countries follows closely in the wake of the Israel-UAE deal that recently earned President Trump a Nobel Peace prize nomination.
The UAE is set to become the third Arab country to fully recognize Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994 and US officials have said that they are holding negotiations with other Arab countries to negotiate a peace agreement. Apart from Bahrain, Sudan is also considered likely to do so.
"Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!" Trump tweeted.
In another tweet, the President shared the joint statement given by President Trump, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.
As per the joint statement, the two countries have now decided to establish "full diplomatic relations". Representatives from tho countries (Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani) have also accepted Trump's invitation to attend a signing ceremony on September 15 at the White house.
The letter also thanks President Trump for his role in brokering the peace deal, calling it a "historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East". This, the letter says, will help bring about a positive transformation in the area.
"The parties will continue their efforts in this regard to achieve a just, comprehensive, and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to enable the Palestinian people to realize their full potential. Israel affirmed that as set forth in the Vision for Peace, all Muslims who come in peace may visit and pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem's other holy sites will remain open for peaceful worshippers of all faiths," the letter adds.
