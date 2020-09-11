Donald Trump announces Bahrain-Israel 'peace deal' - what we know so far

As per the joint statement, the two countries have now decided to establish "full diplomatic relations". Representatives from tho countries (Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani) have also accepted Trump's invitation to attend a signing ceremony on September 15 at the White house.

The letter also thanks President Trump for his role in brokering the peace deal, calling it a "historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East". This, the letter says, will help bring about a positive transformation in the area.

"The parties will continue their efforts in this regard to achieve a just, comprehensive, and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to enable the Palestinian people to realize their full potential. Israel affirmed that as set forth in the Vision for Peace, all Muslims who come in peace may visit and pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem's other holy sites will remain open for peaceful worshippers of all faiths," the letter adds.