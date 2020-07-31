Documents unsealed from suit against Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend

Newly unsealed court documents provide a fresh glimpse into a fierce civil court fight between Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, and one of the women who accused the couple of sexual abuse.

The documents released Thursday were from a now-settled defamation lawsuit filed by one of Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Giuffre claimed in the suit and other litigation that Maxwell recruited her in 2000 to be a sexual servant to Epstein. She said the couple subsequently pressured her into having sex with numerous rich or notable men, including Britain's Prince Andrew, US politicians, wealthy entrepreneurs, a famous scientist and fashion designer.

Virginia Roberts told investigators that Bill Clinton stayed in Jeffrey Epstein's villa on the billionaire pedophile's private Caribbean island because he owed him 'a favor', reports the Daily Mail. Roberts said Clinton visited the private Caribbean island of Little Saint James some time after his presidency ended in 2001.

According to Daily Mail report, Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and two other 'young girls' from New York were also on the island at the time, she added.

Among the newly released documents were emails Maxwell and Epstein exchanged in January 2015

One email, sent from Epstein's email address but written in Maxwell's voice said she had been the target of "false allegations of impropriety and offensive behaviour that I abhor and have never ever been party to." Responding to a Maxwell email a few days later, Epstein wrote: "You have done nothing wrong and I (would) urge you to start acting like it." He suggested she go outside and hold her head high, "not as an (escaping) convict."