Doctors remove Apple EarPod from man’s chest in US

Massachusetts: In a rather bizarre incident, a man in the United States swallowed an Apple EarPod in his sleep. The incident took place in Massachusetts. Brad Gauthier (38), a resident of Worcester woke up on Tuesday morning and gagged on a glass of water.

He experienced chest pain but went to work. At work, he noticed that one of his Ear Pods was missing. His family joked that he may have swallowed it. He went in for a chest X-ray at the hospital. Brad and doctors were stunned to find an ear pod in his oesophagus. Brad had accidentally swallowed the earplugs in his sleep.

The earpod was removed via an endoscopic procedure.