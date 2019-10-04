‘Do you know what instigated the 2002 Gujarat riots?’: Tulsi Gabbard to questioner when asked about her relationship with Modi

A video was the talk of Twitter in which Tulsi Gabbard – the Democratic party leader – shut down a questioner when asked about her ties with Modi.
When the questioner mentions the 2002 Gujarat riots, Gabbard hits back: “Do you know what instigated the 2002 Gujarat riots?”
Her answer silenced the room.
Earlier, PM Modi met Democratic party leader Tulsi Gabbard on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.
Gabbard was not present at the mega 'Howdy, Mody!' event in Houston due to prior commitments related to her scheduled presidential campaigns.
"Namaste! I would like to extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi on his latest visit to the US and I am sorry that I will not be able to join there in person due to previously scheduled presidential campaign events. I am really glad to see so many Indian Americans from all across our country as well as colleagues from Congress coming together there," she had said in a video message.
Earlier in a tweet, Gabbard had informed that while she will not be able to attend the event, she hoped to meet Prime Minister Modi during his US visit.
Referring to an article, she tweeted, "This article is misinformed. I'm not attending the Houston event due to previously scheduled presidential campaign events. However, I'm hoping to meet PM Modi on his visit to discuss the importance of maintaining the strong partnership of the world's oldest & largest democracies."
