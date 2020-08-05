Diyas and delight: US celebrates Ram Mandir bhumi pujan

Indian-Americans across the US celebrated the foundation stone laying ceremony of the historic Ram Temple in the holy city of Ayodhya by lighting diyas and taking around a tableau truck displaying digital images of the Ram Temple around the US Capitol Hill.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the temple took place on Wednesday in Ayodhya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the 'bhoomi pujan' of the temple, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

In the US, various Hindu community groups would be organising virtual events to mark the importance of the occasion.

In Washington, members from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, America took out a tableau truck on Tuesday with the digital image of Ram Temple, and went around the Capitol Hill with chanting of slogans "Jai Shree Ram" and moving around the city later.

In other parts of the US, Hindu community members lit diyas at home.

Meanwhile, New York City saw the largest high-definition digital display of Lord Ram on Broadway.

The digital display of Lord Ram is one of the most expensive digital billboards of the Hindu deity at Times Square.

The display lit up at 10 am will continue till 10 pm to celebrate the laying of the temple's foundation.