Dissatisfaction with democracy at record high

London: The year 2019 represents the highest level of democratic discontent on record, according to a new study by University of Cambridge researchers on Wednesday. Across the planet, from Europe to Africa, as well as Asia, Australasia, both Americas and the Middle East, the share of individuals who say they are “dissatisfied” with democracy has jumped significantly since the mid-1990s - from 47.9 per cent to 57.5 per cent, according to the report.

Dissatisfaction with democratic politics among citizens of developed countries has increased from a third to half of all individuals over the last quarter of a century, it added. For the study, the research team from the university’s new Centre for the Future of Democracy used a unique dataset of more than four million people. It combines over 25 international survey projects covering 154 countries between 1995 and 2020.

“Across the globe, democracy is in a state of malaise,” said the report’s lead author Roberto Foa, from Cambridge’s Department of Politics and International Studies (POLIS). “We find that dissatisfaction with democracy has risen over time, and is reaching an all-time global high, in particular in developed countries,” Foa added.

The research revealed that the downward trend in satisfaction with democracy has been especially sharp since 2005, which marks the beginning of what some have called a “global democratic recession”. Just 38.7 per cent of citizens were dissatisfied in that year, but this has since risen by almost one-fifth of the population to 57.5 per cent.

