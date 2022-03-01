Disney joins list of entities boycotting Russia over Ukraine invasion

The Walt Disney Company will halt all future theatrical film releases in Russia following the country’s attack on Ukraine.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” the company said in a statement Monday. “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation.

“In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crises, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees,” Disney said.

Disney is the first major studio to stop theatrical releases in Russia amid the ongoing crisis with Ukraine. Specifically, the decision will limit the release of the upcoming Pixar film, “Turning Red.”

While ticket sales in Russia are not as significant as those drummed up in China, it is still a prominent market for Hollywood studios. On average, the Russian box office accounts for around 3% of all global ticket sales, according to data from Comscore.

Major organizations and groups have been imposing bans on Russia amid the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.

FIFA — the governing body for international soccer — announced it would ban Russia from international soccer competitions.

The International Olympic Committee urged all sports organizations to exclude all Russian, Belarusian athletes and officials from sports events.

