'Disappointed': As China bans broadcasting of BBC World News, company responds

The move comes a week after Ofcom, the British media regulator, revoked the license of Chinese state-owned broadcaster China Global Television Network's (CGTN) to broadcast in the UK.

China has criticised the BBC for its reporting on the deadly coronavirus pandemic and the persecution of ethnic minority Uighurs in the restive Xinjiang province and lodged a protest with the British broadcaster.

The Chinese regulator, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) has made the announcement on Thursday night on pulling BBC World News off the air in the country for serious content violation. It said that the BBC's application to air for another year would not be accepted.

It is unclear how much impact China's ban of BBC World News would have in the world's most populous country. The BBC have never been allowed to broadcast in mainland China or into Chinese homes. BBC World News was only available in international hotels and diplomatic compounds.

(With inputs from agencies)