'Died For France': French President Emmanuel Macron Confirms Soldier Killed In Iraq Attack; 'War In Iran Cannot Justify Such Attacks' | REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A French soldier was killed and several others injured in an attack in the Erbil region of Erbil, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Friday.

The soldier was identified as Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion of the 7th Battalion of Chasseurs Alpins, a French Army mountain infantry unit based in Varces.

Macron Pays Tribute To Fallen Soldier

In a post on X, Macron paid tribute to the fallen serviceman, saying Frion “died for France” during the attack.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion of the 7th Battalion of Chasseurs Alpins from Varces died for France during an attack in the Erbil region of Iraq. To his family and to his brothers in arms, I express the affection and solidarity of the Nation,” Macron wrote.

He added that several other French soldiers were wounded in the incident and assured that France stands firmly with them and their families.

France Condemns Attack

The French President strongly condemned the assault, stressing that the ongoing regional conflict involving Iran could not justify such violence.

“The war in Iran cannot justify such attacks,” Macron said.

French forces have been deployed in Iraq since 2015 as part of the international coalition fighting the extremist group Islamic State.

Pro-Iran Militia Threatens French Interests

Meanwhile, a pro-Iranian militia group known as Ashab Alkahf warned that French interests in Iraq and across the wider region could be targeted.

According to a report by France 24, the group issued a message on its Telegram channel saying French assets would be “under targeting fire” following the reported arrival of a French aircraft carrier in the region.

Conflicting Claims Over US Military Aircraft Crash

The developments come amid conflicting claims regarding the crash of a US military refuelling aircraft in western Iraq.

Iranian state media earlier reported that a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker had been shot down by resistance forces while refuelling a fighter jet.

Iran’s state broadcaster Press TV claimed all six personnel on board were killed.

CENTCOM Denies Hostile Fire

However, the United States Central Command denied that the aircraft was brought down by hostile action.

In a statement, CENTCOM said two aircraft were involved in the incident, with one going down in western Iraq while the other managed to land safely.

“This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Regional Tensions Continue To Rise

The attack comes as tensions across West Asia remain high following joint US-Israeli military operations that reportedly killed Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28.

Since then, Iran has launched retaliatory strikes targeting US and Israeli assets across several Gulf countries, raising fears of wider regional instability.

Analysts warn that the conflict could further escalate if Iran moves to block the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes.