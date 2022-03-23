Did you know? Russia's Mirny diamond mine goes lower than minus 40 degree Celsius in winters

That's an edge for all diamonds!

Located in Siberian land, around 280 miles from the Arctic Circle, there is a town that's been called a "mono-city" because so much of the population works for a single company. That company is Alrosa, the world's largest diamond miner by volume. Mirny, also called as Mir mine', is a town of about 40,000 people that's home to Alrosa's headquarters and close to several of its diamond mines, reported Business Insider.

5 facts over Russia's Mirny mine:

The Mir mine is the second-largest 'manmade' pit in the world.

The rough terrain and weather hear is tough. The temperature gets lower than minus 40 degree Celsius during winters. The freezing numbers are enough to even burst car tyres.

The giant hole produced diamonds with a total value of at least $17 billion in half a century, according to BBC. A 342.57-carat fancy lemon yellow diamond, the largest that had ever been found in the country, was found in the Mir mine, Daily Star reported.

The Mirny mine is believed to be one of the mystery locations. Some reports suggest that they could suck aircrafts, helicopters due to the depth. However, there have been no confirmed accidents on such possibilities. According to reports, the mine is over 525 meters deep, making it the 4th deepest of its kind in the world.

Stalin ordered the construction of the mine in the 1950s to satisfy the Soviet Union’s need for industrial-grade diamonds following the Second World War, reported Times Now.

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

ALSO READ AC Technician trends on Twitter, not due to summer but for THIS reason

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 04:19 PM IST