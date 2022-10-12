Did you also lose followers on Facebook? Click here to know why this is happening | AFP

Several users took to the microblogging platform Twitter to complain about the issue of losing their follower count on Meta-owned Facebook.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg's follower count is below 10,000 after losing over 119 million followers.

According to media reports, a technological error has caused an unexpected dip in followers.

Read Also Facebook warns users of malicious apps stealing login credentials

When contacted, a Meta spokesperson said, "We're aware that some people are seeing inconsistent follower count on their Facebook profiles. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

"Facebook created a tsunami that wiped away my almost 900,000 followers and left only 9000 something on the shore. I kind of like Facebook's comedy," popular author Taslima Nasreen tweeted.

"Even Mark Zuckerberg's followers on Facebook are now 9000 something," she wrote.

"It is a technical glitch. Nothing to worry about. Just click on the number of followers on your profile. You will see the actual number," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, last week, Meta warned at least 1 million Facebook users about more than 400 malicious Android and iOS apps targeting them to steal their login information and compromise their accounts.

According to the company, it reported its findings to Apple and Google and is helping potentially impacted people to learn more about how to stay safe and secure their accounts.