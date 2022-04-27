Denmark suspends national vaccine program amid low COVID-19 risk

Denmark will no longer offer the AstraZeneca vaccine as part of its immunisation programme, becoming the first country to drop the vaccine over suspected rare but serious side-effects.

The move comes in spite of strong recommendations from the World Health Organization and European medicines watchdog to continue using the inoculation, as the benefits far outweigh any potential risk.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 01:20 PM IST