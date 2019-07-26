Deeply saddened by Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi demise: India

New Delhi: India on Friday expressed its condolences over the demise of Tunisia's first democratically-elected President Beji Caid Essebsi, who died at the age of 92, saying he would be remembered for his contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

"We are deeply saddened by the demise of H.E. Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi, President of the Republic of Tunisia on 25 July 2019. President Essebsi was a great leader and patriot who was instrumental in the peaceful democratic transition of Tunisia," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.