Decision not to strike Iran earlier, a sign of strength: US President Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that his earlier decision not to attack Iran was a sign of strength as it's always easier to attack than to withhold a strike.

The US president said that he had many options on the table regarding how to respond to Tehran's alleged involvement in the attack on Saudi refineries on 14 September, Sputnik reported.

His remarks came days after the US pointed fingers on Iran being responsible for the attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, a claim which Iran has denied.

Trump said Washington has not learned much recently about the strikes on the Saudi Aramco facilities last week and claimed that the US already knows what exactly happened that day. The President said the US would wait to decide on response until after Riyadh finishes its own investigation and identifies the "culprit".

Sputnik also quoted the Saudi Defence Ministry as saying that an Iranian cruise missile and Delta Wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were used in the attack on Saudi Aramco facilities.