Death toll rises over 160 in flood-hit Germany

The death toll in devastating flooding in western Germany and Belgium rose to over 160 on Saturday after burst rivers and flash floods this week collapsed houses and ripped up roads and power lines.

Around 143 people died in the flooding in Germany's worst natural disaster in more than half a century. That included about 98 in the Ahrweiler district south of Cologne, The Straits Times reported quoting police.

Hundreds of people were still missing or unreachable as several areas were inaccessible due to high water levels while communication in some places was still down.

FENA reported that German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also visited Erfstadt, the city most affected by the floods in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Several power plants operated by German electricity producer RWE have been hit by severe floods worth millions, according to the company, the news agency further reported.

The downpour was brought to Germany by the Bernd cyclone on Monday. Emergency services, as well as the forces of the Bundeswehr, are involved in the rescue work.

CNN reported that due to the havoc, at least 165,000 people are currently without power in Rhineland-Palatinate and neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia, as per the authorities.