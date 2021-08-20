Death toll from quake in Haiti reaches 2,189

Advertisement

Port-au-Prince: The death toll from the powerful 7.2 earthquake that struck Haiti on August 14 has increased to 2,189, the Caribbean island's Civil Protection Agency reported.

The 7.2-magnitude quake also left more than 12,000 people injured, the agency said on WEdnesday, adding that rescue operations are still underway.

A breakdown of fatalities by region showed the vast majority, or 1,832 deaths, occurred in the South, Xinhua news quoted the agency as saying.

The earthquake was one of the strongest to hit the country, leaving numerous deaths and injuries in its wake, destroying houses and buildings and leading to the collapse of the island's hospital network.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has pledged the world body's support for Haiti in the aftermath of the massive earthquake.

"I have a message to the people of Haiti: you are not alone. We will stand by your side and support you every step of the way out of this crisis," Guterres said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has declared a month-long state of emergency and urged the population to "show solidarity".

In 2010, another massive earthquake in Haiti killed more than 200,000 people and caused extensive damage to the country's infrastructure and economy.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:50 AM IST