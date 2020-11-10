Days after un-accepted poll defeat, Trump replaces US Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Esper for his part kept his acknowledgement letter largely diplomatic, including a a list of accomplishments that Esper says occurred during his tenure, and avoiding any major criticism of Trump or his policies.

"I serve the country in deference to the Constitution, so I accept your decision to replace me. I step aside knowing there is much we achieved at the Defense Department over the last eighteen months to protect the nation and improve the readiness, capabilities, and professionalism of the joint force, while fundamentally transforming and preparing the military for the future," he said.

According to reports, Esper had been on shaky ground with the White House for months, a rift that deepened after he said in June that he did not support using active-duty troops to quell the large-scale protests across the United States triggered by the death of George Floyd by police. He also said military forces should be used in a law enforcement role only as a last resort. More recently, in an interview with The Military Times Esper had said noted that he was not simply an "yes" man.

"My frustration is I sit here and say, 'Hm, 18 Cabinet members. Who's pushed back more than anybody?' Name another Cabinet secretary that's pushed back," he told The Military Times. "Have you seen me on a stage saying, 'Under the exceptional leadership of blah-blah-blah, we have blah-blah-blah-blah?'" he had said.