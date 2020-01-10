Days after decision to step back as 'senior' royals, Meghan Markle returns to Canada

A little over two days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will step back as "senior royals" and work to become financially independent, Meghan Markle is now back in Canada.

"I can confirm reports that the duchess is in Canada," the couple's spokeswoman told AFP, without providing further details

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent an extended Christmas break in Canada with their baby son Archie, before returning to break the news that has rocked the royal family.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that the royals left eight-month-old Archie with his nanny in Canada when they flew to Britain earlier this week.

It said Meghan, a former US television actress, headed back to rejoin him on Thursday and "she may stay there for the foreseeable future".