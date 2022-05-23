Davos: At World Economic Forum, Ukraine Prez Zelensky urges 'maximum' sanctions on Russia

Davos (Switzerland): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for “maximum” sanctions against Russia during a virtual speech on the first day of the World Economic Forum gathering of corporate executives, government officials and other VIPs in Davos, Switzerland.

He said sanctions need to go further to stop Russia’s aggression, including an oil embargo, blocking all of its banks and cutting off trade with Russia completely.

“This is what sanctions should be: They should be maximum, so that Russia and every other potential aggressor that wants to wage a brutal war against its neighbor would clearly know the immediate consequences of their actions,” Zelensky said.

He said that should be a precedent that will work for decades to come. He also pushed for the complete withdrawal of foreign companies from Russia to prevent supporting its war and said Ukraine needs funding — at least $5 billion per month.

"This year the words 'turning point' seem to have taken on more meaning," Zelensky said, pointing to this year's theme, "History at a turning point."

Zelensky pointed to Sarajevo in 1914 and Munich in 1938, the two historic events just ahead the two world wars, comparing them to Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year.

"History remembers many moments when everything changed dramatically," the Ukrainian president pointed out.

He said the war and Ukraine's resistance showed "the understanding that you need to fight for the freedom."

Addressing the WEF's business leaders more directly, President Zelensky called upon any firms that have not yet quit Russia to do so now.

He said that this show of solidarity with Ukraine is the only way to ensure a company's money is not being used to fund the "bloody interests" of Russia, before welcoming any businesses departing Moscow and coming to his country.

"We offer the world the chance to set a precedent for what happens if you try to destroy a neighbour," Zelensky said.

Zelensky's speech was a key focus at Davos, the village in the Swiss Alps that has been transformed into a glitzy venue for the four-day confab ostensibly dedicated to making the world a better place.

The event is resuming in person after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also delayed this year’s meeting from its usual winter slot because of uncertainty over the omicron variant.

Zelensky ended his address by quoting former US Secretary of State George Marshall, whose European Recovery Programme - the so-called 'Marshall Plan - helped rebuild Western Europe following the devastation of WW2.

He said that Marshall's famous words - that his recovery plan did not oppose any country or ideology but did oppose "hunger, poverty, despair and chaos" - are still "relevant today".

"My proposals are all the same," he said, announcing his intention to rid not just Ukraine but any country that comes under attack of those four issues: hunger, poverty, despair and chaos. The Ukrainian leader received a standing ovation following his address.

(with inputs from agencies)

