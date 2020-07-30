Danish national museum to remove term of 'Eskimo' from Arctic exhibition

COPENHAGEN: From next week the word "Eskimo" will be removed from an Artic exhibition that has been in place at the National Museum of Denmark since 1992, according to Danish media reports on Thursday.

The decision to drop the use of "Eskimo" comes in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests and is backed by some Danish politicians, including representatives of the indigenous Inuit population of Greenland, an autonomous island territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, according to local media.

In the Danish Dictionary, "Eskimo" refers to persons "who belong to one of the original Asian peoples who inhabit the Arctic regions in Greenland". However, it is stated that the word may seem offensive and that "Inuit" is preferred by the people.