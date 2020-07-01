Czechs bid adieu to coronavirus by throwing a farewell party

With a table spanning the 515-metre Charles Bridge, people in the Czech capital of Prague held a party that gave the coronavirus pandemic a "symbolic farewell".

"The table is set" was the name of Tuesday's event organized by the citizen group "Piana na ulici" (Pianos in the streets) and the capital's city council, reports Efe news.

"We are experiencing a unique situation where Charles Bridge is not crowded with people. Maybe we won't experience it ever again. Together with you, we want to symbolically celebrate the farewell to the past difficult period of the coronavirus crisis," the organizers said on the event's Facebook page.

The Czech Republic has recorded almost 12,000 coronavirus cases and 349 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

"Anyone can come, they just have to bring something. Maybe bake a cake, prepare canapes, bring a rose in a vase. Or just buy grapes in the evening. It is an act of trust that everyone will bring something," it added.

The number of diners was limited and they all had to register through the Goout.cz website.

"Reservations disappeared in 40 seconds. We are fully occupied," the Facebook page said.