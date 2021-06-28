Czech President Milos Zeman calls transgenders 'disgusting', faces ire from LGBTQ community

Mumbai/ Prague: During a discussion on a controversial new law in Hungary regarding LGBTQ content, Czech President Milos Zeman called transgender persons "disgusting" in an interview with CNN Prima News. Zeman’s remark has invited wrath from across the world, with several LGBTQ activists and healthcare experts slamming him on social media, and seeking a public apology.

"I can understand gays, lesbians and so on. But do you know who I do not understand at all? These transgender people," he later told CNN, describing transgenders as "intrinsically disgusting to me".

Zeman's comments came as several cities around the world celebrated Pride with parades and marches aimed at gaining visibility for the LGBTQ community and marking the 1969 Stonewall riots.

The Hungarian law bans all educational materials and programs for children that are considered to promote homosexuality, gender reassignment and the concept of sexuality deviating from the one assigned to a person at birth. It has met fierce criticism from other members of the EU.