Cyprus: 6th-century shipwreck found

Nicosia: An official with the Department of Antiquities confirmed on Saturday the discovery of an ancient shipwreck laden with cargo of ceramic pots off the south shores of Cyprus.

Ceramics expert at the University of Cyprus, Stella Demesticha, explained in an interview with state radio that an abundance of underwater findings were ceramic pots dating back to the end of the sixth or the seventh century AD, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Extensive remains of broken amphorae were found scattered over an area of approximately 1,30,000 square meters on a rocky outcrop close to a partially submerged breakwater, which seemed to be part of an ancient commercial port at an area known as Dreamer's Bay of the Akrotiri Peninsula.

Access to the area is restricted as it is part of the British Akrotiri Air Base and is close to military installations.

The confirmation of the discovery of the shipwreck came as part of a research in the context of the Ancient Akrotiri Project, an ongoing collaborative research project on the peninsula conducted since 2015 and led by the University of Leicester.