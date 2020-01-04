Crowds save 7 whales stranded on NZ beach

Wellington: Seven whales that had got stranded overnight were successfully herded back to sea, by about 1,000 locals and holidaymakers, after they survived a mass stranding at a New Zealand beach on Saturday, conservation officials said.

They were refloated during the afternoon high tide and shepherded to deeper waters by several boats.

"Seven surviving (short-finned) pilot whales have been shepherded out of Matarangi Harbour. Our staff are burying four dead whales," the department of conservation tweeted.

The marine conservation group Project Jonah had earlier appealed for trained medics to go to Mararangi to assist with the rescue.

"While the locals are doing a great job, if you are a trained medic on holiday in the region, your help would be greatly appreciated. This is an overwhelming response, and we ask that, unless you are a trained medic, you do not visit the stranding," Project Jonah said on its Facebook page.

Short-finned pilot whales are closely related to the long-finned pilot whales that are regularly involved in mass strandings in New Zealand waters. Two years ago, more than 330 pilot whales died in two strandings at Farewell Spit at the top of New Zealand's South Island.