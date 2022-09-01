e-Paper Get App

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka reaches provisional agreement with IMF for $2.9 billion loan

The IMF also stated that its programme would implement tax reforms, which would include making personal income tax more "progressive" and broaden the tax base for corporate income tax and Value Added Tax

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
Protesters in Colombo call for the release of student activists detained under Sri Lanka’s counterterrorism legislation, on August 30 | AP

The International Monetary Fund said Thursday it had reached a staff-level agreement to support bankrupt Sri Lanka with a $2.9 billion bailout spread over four years.

Financial assistance from the international lender of last resort is conditional on a plan to restructure the island nation’s $51 billion foreign debt after an April default.

The loan will be made under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility, which helps countries deal with balance of payments or cash flow problems.

“The objectives of Sri Lanka’s new Fund-supported program are to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability," the IMF said in a statement after nine days of talks in Colombo.

“Debt relief from Sri Lanka’s creditors and additional financing from multilateral partners will be required to help ensure debt sustainability and close financing gaps," the statement added.

The IMF also stated that its programme would implement tax reforms, which would include making personal income tax more "progressive" and broaden the tax base for corporate income tax and Value Added Tax (VAT).

Sri Lanka's economic meltdown

The debt-laden country has been seeking up to $3 billion from the IMF in a bid to escape its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lankans have faced acute shortages of fuel and other basic goods for months, leaving it in political turmoil and hit by runaway inflation, which is now at almost 65% year-on-year.

“Sri Lanka has been facing an acute crisis. Vulnerabilities have grown owing to inadequate external buffers and an unsustainable public debt dynamic,” the IMF’s Peter Breuer and Masahiro Nozak, who led a mission to Sri Lanka in the past week, said in a press release.

“The April debt moratorium led to Sri Lanka defaulting on its external obligations, and a critically low level of foreign reserves has hampered the import of essential goods, including fuel, further impeding economic activity.”

The IMF said Sri Lanka’s economy is expected to contract by 8.7% this year as inflation soars above 60%.

(with inputs from agencies)

