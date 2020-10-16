Crazy floods of early votes in America

More than 17 million Americans have already cast ballots in the 2020 election, a record-shattering avalanche of early votes driven both by Democratic enthusiasm and a pandemic that has transformed the way the nation votes.

The total represents 12 per cent of the all votes cast in the 2016 presidential election, even as eight states are not yet reporting their totals and voters still have more than two weeks to cast ballots.

Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

"It's crazy," said Michael McDonald, a University of Florida political scientist who has long tracked voting for his site ElectProject.org. McDonald's analysis shows roughly 10 times as many people have voted compared with this point in 2016.

So far the turnout has been lopsided, with Democrats outvoting Republicans 2-1 in the 42 states included in The Associated Press count.

Republican have been bracing themselves for this early Democratic advantage for months, as they've watched President Donald Trump rail against mail ballots and raise unfounded worries about fraud.

Polling, and now early voting, suggest the rhetoric has turn his party's rank-and-file away from a method of voting that, traditionally, they dominated in the weeks before Election Day.

That gives Democrats a tactical advantage in the final stretch of the campaign.

In many critical battleground states, Democrats have "banked" a chunk of their voters and can turn their time and money toward harder-to-find infrequent voters.