COVID-19's impact will be felt for decades, says WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Two years down and there is no end to COVID-19 yet, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the impact of Covid will be felt for decades even as the spread of virus is slowing down across the world.

He also added that the impact will be felt among the most vulnerable groups and the longer the pandemic drags on, the impact would be worse.

"The impact of the Covid pandemic will be felt for decades, especially among the most vulnerable groups. The longer the pandemic drags on, the worse those impacts will be," Dr Tedros said.

Currently only 42 per cent of the population of Commonwealth countries have received a double dose of vaccination and there is a wide disparity between countries, Tedros added.

"African countries of the Commonwealth have achieved an average vaccination rate of just 23 per cent. Bridging this gap is an urgent priority for WHO, not only for bringing the pandemic under control and saving lives, but also for protecting livelihoods, and supporting sustainable recovery," the WHO chief said.

According to WHO, the reservoir of beta coronaviruses is large and new mutations are likely.

Earlier, the global health body had warned that as the virus evolves, vaccines may need to evolve as well. Variants of SARS-CoV-2 may continue to escape neutralising antibodies induced by vaccines against prior variants, Tedros said.

Nearly a week ago, WHO had said that the UN body is tracking four sub-lineages of Omicron, the variant of concern. It is premature for any country either to surrender or to declare victory, Tedros said.

"This virus is dangerous, and it continues to evolve before our very eyes. WHO is currently tracking four sub-lineages of the Omicron variant of concern, including BA.2," the WHO chief had said.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 394.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.73 million and vaccinations to over 10.05 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 394,757,639 and 5,738,898, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,050,544,827.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 05:04 PM IST