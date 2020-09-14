COVID-19 vaccine update: Russia promises to deliver vaccine to all by September 14

The first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), is likely to be delivered to all regions of the country by Monday, 14 September.

According to a report by Live Mint, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that thefirst batches of the vaccine for testing the supply chain have already been shipped and the government is now checking the delivery system. "The first small batches have already been shipped to all regions. The Leningrad region will also receive [the vaccine] among the first ones. In fact, the first samples of the vaccine will be delivered by Monday (September 14)," Mikhail Murashko said.