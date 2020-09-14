COVID-19 vaccine update: Russia promises to deliver vaccine to all by September 14

The first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), is likely to be delivered to all regions of the country by Monday, 14 September.
According to a report by Live Mint, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that thefirst batches of the vaccine for testing the supply chain have already been shipped and the government is now checking the delivery system. "The first small batches have already been shipped to all regions. The Leningrad region will also receive [the vaccine] among the first ones. In fact, the first samples of the vaccine will be delivered by Monday (September 14)," Mikhail Murashko said.
Earlier on September 11, Russia had released the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine into civil circulation. The first batch of the 'Gam-COVID-Vac' (Sputnik V) vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection has passed the necessary quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor (medical device regulator) and was been released into civil circulation, the ministry was quoted as saying in an ANI report.
The Russian health ministry registered the first vaccine against COVID-19, named Sputnik V, on August 11. The Sputnik V vaccine consists of two shots that use different versions of adenoviruses -- virus types some of which cause the common cold -- that the manufacturers have engineered to carry the gene for the surface protein, or spike, of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.
(Inputs from Agencies)