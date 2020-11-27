COVID-19 vaccine update: Russia asks AstraZeneca to combine its drug with Sputnik V to boost efficacy

The Russian Gamaleya research institute has suggested UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca try to boost the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine by combining it with a shot of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

According to a report by Reuters, Russia said its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19, according to interim trial results, while AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 70% effective in pivotal trials and could be up to 90% effective.

"Current full dose AstraZeneca regimen resulted in 62% efficacy. If they go for a new clinical trial, we suggest trying a regimen of combining the AZ shot with the #SputnikV human adenoviral vector shot to boost efficacy. Combining vaccines may prove important for revaccinations," the Gamaleya research institute wrote on Twitter.