COVID-19 vaccine update: Moscow rolls out vaccine to most exposed groups amid rise in cases

Coronavirus vaccination has kicked off in Moscow for at-risk groups including medical, educational, and social workers on Saturday. According to a report by the Live Mint, Moscow has started the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V via 70 clinics.

The COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, made in Russia, will first be made available to doctors and other medical workers, teachers, and social workers because they run the highest risk of exposure to the infection.

The vaccinations come three days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of a "large-scale" COVID-19 immunization campaign even though a Russian-designed vaccine has yet to complete the advanced studies needed to ensure its effectiveness and safety in line with established scientific protocols.

The Russian leader said Wednesday that more than 2 million doses of the Sputnik V will be available in the next few days, allowing authorities to offer COVID-19 vaccines to medical workers and teachers across the country.