COVID-19 vaccine update: Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trials after volunteer falls ill

US drug maker Johnson & Johnson on Monday announced that it has paused the advance clinical trial, ENSEMBLE, of one of its vaccines after one of its participants had become sick. The company is conducting Phase III trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson has said, "We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our Covid-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant."

The company has further said, “Following our guidelines, the participant’s illness is being reviewed and evaluated by the ENSEMBLE independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) as well as our internal clinical and safety physicians.”