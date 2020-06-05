COVID-19 vaccine should be global public good

A country's public health is assured only when its most vulnerable citizens are taken good care of. Similarly, the globe at large will be safe from a raging pandemic only when the poorest countries are well-equipped against risks of infection.

LONDON: A virtual global vaccine summit was held Thursday with participating world leaders calling for international efforts to ensure the availability of COVID-19 vaccines to anyone in need anywhere in the world.

The summit, which gathered leaders from more than 30 countries and global organizations, including the United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO), is a much-needed event to promote world unity in dealing with the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aimed at raising funds for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), the summit demonstrated the leaders' sincere hope that the vaccine should be available as a global public good, rather than a commodity for the purpose of profit.

"A COVID-19 vaccine must be seen as a global public good, a people's vaccine, which a growing number of world leaders are calling for," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said while addressing the summit.