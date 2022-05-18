COVID-19: United States, Germany and Australia report highest cases globally; check full list here

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 524.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.28 million and vaccinations to over 11.42 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 524,630,337 and 6,281,109, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,421,738,326.

Meanwhile, according to COVID-19 tracker Worldometer, there are several countries that are still reporting a huge amount of cases. United States, Germany and Australia reported the maximum cases on Tuesday, May 17.

Check out the list below:

Italy - 44,489

South Korea - 35,072

France - 43,727

Australia - 67,650

Japan - 26,334

Germany - 82,591

United States - 75,368

Check the full list here.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 82,720,354 and 1,000,167, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,125,370.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,701,900), France (29,430,355), Germany (25,890,456), the UK (22,390,319), Russia (18,002,493), South Korea (17,861,744), Italy (17,116,540), Turkey (15,057,184), Spain (12,179,234) and Vietnam (10,699,965).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (665,216), India (524,260), Russia (370,252), Mexico (324,617), Peru (213,044), the UK (178,063), Italy (165,494), Indonesia (156,481), France (148,614), Iran (141,236), Colombia (139,821), Germany (137,888), Argentina (128,776), Poland (116,217), Spain (105,642) and South Africa (100,812).

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 05:38 PM IST