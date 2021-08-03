COVID-19: UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, other countries

The United Arab Emirates has decided to lift a ban on transit passenger traffic from India, Pakistan, Nigeria and other countries from August 5. The country's National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) made this announcement on Tuesday.

The UAE has banned passengers from many South Asian and African countries for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The department informing on Twitter wrote that passengers travelling from countries where flights had been suspended would be able to transit through its airports from Thursday as long as they present negative PCR tests taken 72 hours prior to departure.

Final destination approval would also have to be provided, the authority said, adding that UAE departure airports would arrange separate lounges for transiting passengers.

The department added that a ban on entry to the UAE for passengers from these countries would also be lifted for those with valid residencies and who are certified by Emirati authorities as fully vaccinated. But they need to apply for online entry permits prior to travelling and would need to present a negative PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure.

Meanwhile, India reported 30,549 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry's website as of 0800 IST. The daily count of fresh cases slipped below 40,000-mark after six days. India has recorded a total of 31.73 mln cases since the outbreak. The total death toll has risen to 425,195 with 422 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.uae