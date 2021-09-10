COVID-19: UAE allows fully vaccinated Indian travellers from September 12; all you need to know

Residents from India, Pakistan and 13 other countries, who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with a jab approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), will be able to return to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Monday.



“Those who are fully vaccinated with any WHO-approved vaccines and who have been staying in one of the countries in the suspended list for more than six months since suspension decision was issued for each country, can come to the country under a new entry permit, and rectify their status after entry,” said the NCEMA on Friday.

The decision comes as Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates, is preparing to open the Expo 2020 World Fair on 1st October after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The regional business and tourism hub is relying on the fair to give it’s economy a boost, reported news agency Reuters.

A week ago, UAE announced to resume tourist visas for fully vaccinated travellers. The move comes as the daily number of positive cases continued to drop in the country, having gone lower than 1,000 since last week. The vaccination rate was closing on the 92 per cent mark, the highest in the world after Malta.

