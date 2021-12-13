COVID-19: Two-dose vaccines induce lower antibodies against Omicron variant, shows study

As threat of Omicron variant of coronavirus does not seem to end soon, British scientists have now found that two-dose COVID-19 vaccine regimens do not induce enough neutralising antibodies against the varaint.

According to reuters, the scientists indicated that increased infections in those previously infected or vaccinated may be likely.

Researchers from the University of Oxford published results today from a study yet to be peer-reviewed, where they analysed blood samples from participants who were given doses from AstraZeneca-Oxford or Pfizer-BioNTech in a large study looking into mixing of vaccines.

The Oxford study said that there was no evidence yet that the lower level of infection-fighting antibodies against Omicron could lead to higher risk of severe disease, hospitalisation or death in those who have got two doses of approved vaccines.

"These data are important but are only one part of the picture. They only look at neutralising antibodies after the second dose, but do not tell us about cellular immunity, and this will also be tested," said Matthew Snape, Oxford professor and co-author of the paper.

The results come a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that two shots will not be enough to contain Omicron, following findings from the UK health agency last week that boosters significantly restore protection against the variant.

Yesterday, the UK government raised the country's coronavirus alert level from three to four due to the rapid increase of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, recording another 1,239 cases to take the total to 3,137.

The alert level has been raised by the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of all parts of the United Kingdom - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - on the advice of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The CMOs said that early evidence shows that the new variant, first detected in South Africa, is spreading faster than the Delta variant with the first hospitalisations now underway.

