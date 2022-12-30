COVID-19: The day when WHO first called it 'viral pneumonia', here's a timeline of how it became pandemic

Covid-19 | File

It was exactly three years ago that the World Health Organization first called Covid-19 a "viral pneumonia." The outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, and at that time, it was not yet clear that it would become a pandemic.

In a short time, the virus spread to nearly every corner of the globe, upending societies and economies. Here's a timeline of how it all unfolded:

January 7: The day WHO first called it viral pneumonia

It all started with a cluster of cases of unusual pneumonia in the Chinese city of Wuhan. By January 7, there were already 59 confirmed cases, and the World Health Organization was sufficiently concerned to formally label it an outbreak of "viral pneumonia."

January 11: Chinese authorities identify a new virus

Chinese authorities announced that they had identified a new virus, which they named "Corona," after the crown-like spikes on its surface.

January 23: Wuhan goes into lockdown

In an unprecedented move, the Chinese city of Wuhan, ground zero for the outbreak, went into lockdown, effectively sealing off its 11 million residents from the rest of the world.

January 30: WHO declares a global health emergency

The World Health Organization formally declared the outbreak of Covid-19 a global health emergency. This was a rare move, only taken in response to the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and the Zika virus in 2016.

February 11: The disease is renamed

In an effort to avoid stigmatizing the city of Wuhan, the World Health Organization formally renamed the disease from "Wuhan coronavirus" to "Covid-19."

March 11: WHO declares a pandemic

The World Health Organization formally declared Covid-19 a pandemic, meaning it has spread to multiple countries around the world.